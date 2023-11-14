The Buffalo Bills made a notable coaching change after an underwhelming start to their 2023 season.

Buffalo on Tuesday fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Joe Brady, who was serving as the quarterbacks coach, will take over as Buffalo’s interim offensive coordinator.

The 42-year-old Dorsey spent the last five seasons with the organization. He served as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator the last two campaigns after he took over for current New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll.

The Bills offense currently ranks eighth in points scored and seventh in yards through 10 weeks. However, quarterback Josh Allen leads the NFL in interceptions (11).

Story continues below advertisement

Buffalo’s four turnovers had a major impact in its Week 10 loss to the Denver Broncos on “Monday Night Football.”

The 5-5 Bills, who entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations, currently are outside the AFC playoff picture.