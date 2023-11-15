Brandon Carlo scored his first goal of the season in the Bruins 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night but the Boston defenseman credited another player for his opportunity to light the lamp.

The Sabres were on a rush up the ice when Linus Ullmark came out of the Bruins net to break up Casey Mittlestadt and Owen Power.

Ullmark’s poke check not only broke up the play but sent Carlo, Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak up ice on a 3-on-1.

“That was awesome,” Carlo said of Ullmark’s play after the Bruins win. “It’s fun to see a Patrick Roy style of play but I like how he was definitive in the decision and it took two guys out of the play so it ended up working very well in our favor going the other way. Thankful I could put one in the back of the net.”

Ullmark said the Bruins know the Sabres can be a high-scoring team and wanted to do his part of limiting their chances.

“I was in full panic mode,” Ullmark joked after the game. “No, I felt like they ended up a little bit on their heels and they had the chance of … I was coming out so I had the momentum with me so I just went with it. Things that go through your mind if you should go full-blown poke check or half poke check and as soon as I did that, I’m like, ‘Oh boy, here we go.’ Because then all of a sudden the puck disappears in the chaos.”

The reigning Vezina winner said he felt better once he saw that Carlo had the puck on his stick heading up ice and scored the Bruins third goal of the first period.