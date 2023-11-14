Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Has Lofty Praise For Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce clearly has liked what he’s seen from Jayson Tatum to start the 2023-24 campaign.

Tatum, who scored 35 points with seven assists in Boston’s win over the New York Knicks on Monday night, has looked like one of the best players in the league this season. But the “one-of-the-best” designation might not be strong enough for Pierce, who worked out with Tatum this offseason.

“Tatum is the best American Basketball Player in the World,” Pierce posted Monday night on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Tatum is averaging 28.4 points on 52.6% from the field in 10 games this season, the latter of which would be a career-high mark. And should Tatum continue to propel the 8-2 Celtics, it’s fair to think he will further cement himself in the NBA MVP conversation.

The three-time All-NBA honoree currently has the third-shortest betting odds to win MVP this season, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.