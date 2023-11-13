Patriots fans of a certain age currently find themselves in unfamiliar territory.

New England is well on its way to posting its worst record since it went 5-11 in 2000, the season before Tom Brady took over behind center and led the franchise to unprecedented success. Sunday’s humiliating overseas loss to the Indianapolis Colts dropped the Patriots to 2-8 and encouraged more pessimism from a fanbase that is accustomed to a higher standard.

Some of those fans recently turned to Devin McCourty for advice on how to handle this ugly campaign. The retired safety revealed his recommendation to his former supporters Sunday night on NBC.

“I was just in the New England area this past week,” McCourty said. “Everybody keeps asking me, ‘What should we do?’ What do you mean, what should you do? You should look at the stadium and see the six banners. Be happy. Be happy about that, but it’s going to be a long season. Not much is going to change.”

Fortunately for the Foxboro Faithful, the journey back to on-field competency might not be a long, winding road. The Patriots will have money to spend this offseason and they very well might end up with one of the top picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

But as it pertains to tacking on another banner at Gillette Stadium, Patriots fans probably are going to need to be patient.