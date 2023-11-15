Fans at KeyBank Center were left perplexed Tuesday before the puck even dropped.

The Buffalo Sabres honored franchise legend Kyle Okposo before their matchup against the Boston Bruins, and both sides stood on the ice for the playing of both the United States and Canadian national anthems.

Buffalo plays both anthems due to its proximity to its northern neighbors, but those who watched the matchup on NESN noticed something was off when “O Canada” was sung.

With glowing hearts we see thee rise

The True North strong and free!

O Canada, we stand our eyes

We stand on guard for thee.

For those unfamiliar with the Canadian national anthem, it’s the verse after “True North” that is the issue. It appeared the singer forgot the lyric, “From far and wide,” and attempted to improvise. The “O Canada” line also goes before the “We stand on guard for thee,” lyric.

It also appeared the fans quickly noticed as a father carrying their child both gave perplexed looks.

The Bruins and Sabres have multiple Canadian players on their rosters, but they looked more focused on the hockey game.

Boston went on to beat Buffalo, 5-2, as the B’s head back home and prepare for a rematch against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.