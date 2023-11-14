Since Bill Belichick won’t tell us anything about Mac Jones’ job status, we’re left with media schedules and other tea leaves to read over.

Jones was benched late last Sunday during the Patriots’ loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany. It looked like the kind of benching that Jones, who’s struggled mightily during his third season in New England, probably can’t come back from.

But Belichick deflected when asked about Jones in four subsequent media availabilities. And the lack of good options behind the third-year pro seemingly leaves the door open for Jones to hold onto his job after the Week 11 bye.

However, there might be clues about Jones’ job status hidden within the media schedule shared by the Patriots Tuesday afternoon.

Typically, full-week schedules include a note about Jones speaking with reporters on a Wednesday, his regularly scheduled day for media availability. And the Patriots stuck to that formula during last year’s bye week, when they confirmed Jones and other players would speak to reporters on that Wednesday. The schedule was longer than usual, and Jones wasn’t listed on the post-bye Wednesday, but the fact he was noted on the bye-week Wednesday is all that mattered.

This year, there’s a notable change: Jones currently isn’t scheduled to meet with the media this Wednesday or next Wednesday. “Two to three players” are slated for next Wednesday, but Jones isn’t listed.

Here’s the full schedule, as provided by New England:

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Approx. 2:30 Patriots player availability (open locker room)

Wednesday, Nov. 15

12:30 p.m. Limited availability for Patriots media at practice (upper grass field)

4:30 p.m. Approximate time for Patriots player media availability (Patriots locker room)

Thursday-Sunday

Bye weekend – Players are off with no media availability scheduled.

Monday, Nov. 20

Players and assistant coaches will be available via video conferencing. Times are still TBD.

Tuesday, Nov. 21

9:15 a.m. Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick media availability (media workroom)

11:00-11:45 Two to three Patriots players available prior to practice (media workroom)

1:10 p.m. Limited availability for Patriots media at practice (upper grass field)

3:00-3:45 p.m. Approximate time for Patriots player media availability (Patriots locker room)

Wednesday, Nov. 22

11:00-11:45 Two to three Patriots players available prior to practice (media workroom)

1:10 p.m. Limited availability for Patriots media at practice (upper grass field)

3:00-3:45 p.m. Approximate time for Patriots player media availability (Patriots locker room)

Thursday, Nov. 23

HAPPY THANKSGIVING – No media availability scheduled

Friday, Nov. 24

11:00 a.m. Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick press availability (media workroom)

12:05 p.m. Limited availability for Patriots media at practice (upper grass field)

1:45 p.m. Patriots player media availability (Patriots locker room)

It must be said that this schedule is subject to change at any moment. For all we know, the Patriots will update it Wednesday morning to confirm that Jones will conduct his usual news conference.

And, really, it would say far more if Jones was listed on the schedule, as it would leave little doubt about his job security. In this case, the schedule merely leaves the door open for further speculation about Jones’ future with the Patriots. It’s fair to wonder whether his omission from the media schedule is a sign that, at the very least, Belichick still is unsure of who will start against the New York Giants on Nov. 26. But it also is fair to wonder whether Belichick simply is messing with us.

Will we gain any clarity on the Patriots’ plan at quarterback in the coming days? We’ll just have to wait and see.