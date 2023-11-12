FRANKFURT, Germany — Bailey Zappe’s first two appearances this season came in garbage time of blowout losses. The circumstances of his third were quite different.

With less than two minutes remaining in a one-score game, head coach Bill Belichick chose to bench Mac Jones, who had just thrown a horrific red-zone interception, and insert Zappe.

The second-year backup picked up two first downs before throwing an ugly interception of his own that sealed the Indianapolis Colts’ 10-6 victory at Frankfurt Stadium.

Asked postgame why he removed Jones, Belichick replied: “I just thought it was time for a change.”

Zappe began warming up moments after Jones’ pick, which occurred with 4:38 remaining.

“Look, I made the decision,” Belichick added when asked whether Jones suffered an injury. “That’s what it was. We’ll deal with next week next week.”

Jones was seen entering the X-ray room after the game, but he said he “just got a little bruise” and felt “good.” The third-year quarterback called his interception “a terrible throw.”

This has been a poor season overall for Jones, who entered Sunday ranked 27th in the NFL in passer rating and 25th in QBR. This latest mistake could be what finally costs the third-year quarterback his starting job.

The Patriots have a bye next week before visiting the Giants in Week 12. Belichick offered no indication of whether the team plans to stick with Jones or start one of his understudies (Zappe, Will Grier or Malik Cunningham) against New York.

“Again, we’ll deal with next week next week,” the coach said.