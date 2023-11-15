Corbin Carroll set quite the standard during his impressive National League Rookie of the Year-winning campaign with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023.

Although Arizona evidently fell short in the World Series, losing in five to the Texas Rangers, the future is bright. Carroll was the runaway candidate for Rookie of the Year, making the decision a no-brainer for the voters and former Boston Red Sox outfielder Jonny Gomes believes this isn’t the peak.

As difficult as it might be for Carroll to top Year 1 in the big leagues, Gomes thinks the best is yet to come from the 23-year-old.

25 homers. 54 stolen bases. All-Star Starter. First Rookie of the Year in franchise history.



We can't wait to see what @corbin_carroll will do next. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/9otgjiveUE — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) November 14, 2023

“The scary thing is, from seeing this guy from so young to now, like this season, this season’s his baseline,” Gomes told MLB Network Radio on Monday. “Every once in a while you see, like, career-year or this or that. This is what you’re gonna get out of Corbin Carroll every single year. Book it.”

In 155 games played for Arizona, Carroll hit .285/.362/.506 with 25 home runs, 25 doubles, 10 triples and 76 RBIs. The promising youngster also swiped 54 stolen bases, finishing third among NL leaders.

When the postseason rolled around, Carroll didn’t slow down either.

The left-handed hitting speedster batted .273/.364/.409 with two homers, one double and one triple, driving in 10 RBIs while stealing five bases.

“He’s gonna get better as an outfielder and guess what? He can play all three (outfield positions),” Gomes added. “… It’s just scary to think the Diamondbacks have a guy for a long time. Unanimous Rookie of the Year and this is his baseline.”