Tom Brady appears to be very much settled in retirement, but that apparently didn’t stop at least one team from contacting the legendary quarterback this season.

The Brady comeback narrative was recharged last week when Joe Burrow went down with a season-ending injury. Countless NFL fans brought up the idea of Brady coming out of retirement to lead the Cincinnati Bengals, who have a talented enough roster to be a Super Bowl contender.

Marc Bertrand brought up the hypothetical on Monday’s episode of “Zolak & Bertrand.” His co-host, former New England Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, quickly shut it down before breaking some news.

“No, Brady’s done,” Zolak said of the Brady-to-Cincinnati idea. “Yeah, he’s done. Vikings reached out.”

Zolak’s report isn’t terribly surprising, as Minnesota sat at 4-4 in late October when Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles. The Vikings ultimately turned to Josh Dobbs after Brady’s apparent rejection, and the 28-year-old admirably helped his new team win two straight games before dropping a nail-biter in Denver this past Sunday.

So yeah, Brady almost certainly will never play another NFL game. But it will be interesting to see how much longer the seven-time Super Bowl champion garners interest from QB-needy teams.

Featured image via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images