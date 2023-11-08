J.C. Jackson did not play for the first two series of the Patriots’ last game. He won’t play at all in their next one, according to a new report.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo on Wednesday reported Jackson “is not expected to travel with the team to Germany” for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt.

“With questions about his reliability, the decision was made to have him stay home, get through the bye and return to a better place,” Rapoport wrote on the X platform.

Jackson, who rejoined the Patriots in an October trade with the Los Angeles Chargers, started three straight games for New England and initially appeared to be a stabilizing presence for its injury-depleted cornerback room.

Position coach Mike Pellegrino praised Jackson for bringing a “different energy” and “new attitude” to the group, saying he’s “always been a guy that loves to work.”

But the 27-year-old struggled against the Miami Dolphins in Week 8, allowing two touchdowns and committing a drive-extending pass interference penalty in the end zone. Then, Jackson came off the bench in last Sunday’s loss to the Washington Commanders.

Fellow cornerback Jack Jones also saw his role reduced against Washington, sitting out the first three series and not playing at all after the opening drive of the second half. Jones would be the favorite to start in Jackson’s place, but his status for this week’s international game remained unclear as of Wednesday morning.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported the decision to limit Jackson’s and Jones’ playing time was “due to recent performance issues.” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer on Wednesday reported Jackson also was late to the team hotel last Saturday night. Neither player spoke with reporters after the game.

Jonathan Jones and Shaun Wade were New England’s starting corners against the Commanders, with Myles Bryant manning the slot. New signee Alex Austin was a healthy scratch. Breon Borders and Azizi Hearn are depth options on the practice squad.