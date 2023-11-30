BOSTON — The 2-9 Patriots have been a massive disappointment during the 2023 NFL season. That’s no secret to New England Hall of Famer Kevin Faulk.

Times have changed quite a bit in New England from the running back’s playing days in which he helped the Patriots win three Super Bowl championships.

With a chance to open up about the Patriots’ season, Faulk did not hold back when assessing the current state of the team.

“I’ll be honest, we’re not good,” Faulk said Wednesday before being honored at “The Tradition” at TD Garden on Wednesday. “We’re horrible.”

Despite the major struggles of the season, one bad year will not change Faulk’s opinion of the organization, knowing how special of a 20-year run the Patriots went on.

“That’s the game,” Faulk explained. “We had a long run. Coach (Belichick) had a long run. You’ve just got to figure it out. I get asked all the time, ‘You still going to cheer for the Patriots?’ Yes. I spent 13 years of my life there. That’s not going to just go away because the football team is losing. It’s more than just the football team.”

The Patriots look to win their first game in over a month when they host the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium in Week 13.

Tune in to NESN on Tuesday, Dec. 12 for the premiere of “The Tradition 2023.”