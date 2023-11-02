Maple Leafs Not Surprised Bruins Are Off To Good Start In Centennial Season

The Atlantic division of the Eastern Conference in the National Hockey League houses four of the Original Six franchises as well as several contenders for the Cup in any given season.

This season the Boston Bruins are sitting atop of the standings without a regulation loss at 8-0-1 while the Toronto Maple Leafs are 5-3-1. The divisional rivals will meet for the first time at TD Garden on Thursday night.

Even though the Bruins lost star centers Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci to retirement and forwards Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe isn’t shocked Boston is off to a good start.

“I think a big part of this (start) for the most part is their defense is intact,” Keefe told reporters, per team-provided video. “Their goaltending has been the best in the league so right away that gives you a chance to win every single night. I think they still have a number of really good players, great culture and great leadership and they haven’t missed a beat for that reason.”

Keefe added: “In some ways its surprising, but I don’t think we should be surprised at the same time because they just haven’t gone away and it’s a credit to the culture and the leadership that they have there and their experienced players just continue to keep a high standard.”

The Leafs have struggled to find offense from their stars with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner combining for just three goals in 5-on-5 play this season. Toronto is coming off a 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night and know the game in Boston will be a test for their team.

“I don’t think we’ve played nearly our best hockey so far,” Matthews said, per team-provided video. “I don’t think there’s really been a game where we put together a full 60 minutes of rolling all four lines and just really solid all throughout. It’s something to work towards and clean up in different areas and tomorrow is a really good opportunity for us.”

While Toronto is chasing Boston in the standings, the Bruins have a six point lead on the Leafs, defenseman Timothy Liljegren is looking forward to taking two points from the conference leaders.

“The way Boston’s started the season, it’s going to be a huge game where we need a response,” Liljegren said, per team-provided video. “We need to take points away from them and we need every point we can get right now. So, we need to get our game back and tomorrow is a good opportunity.

The Bruins will be without two of their best defensemen, Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelyck, in the contest between the two clubs, but Liljegren doesn’t believe that will be a factor.

“They’re so good structure-wise I don’t think you’ll notice too much, but obviously some good players out of their lineup,” he said. “But, we just need to focus on our game.”

The Bruins defeated the Leafs in three of the four matchups last season, with Toronto’s only win coming almost exactly a year ago to the day on Nov. 5, 2022 at Scotiabank Arena.