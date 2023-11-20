Marcus Smart was a staple of the Boston Celtics for nearly a decade.

In order to retool the roster for another shot at a championship, Smart headed to the Memphis Grizzlies in a three-team trade. After getting so close to winning a title with Boston on several occasions, the 29-year-old admitted that seeing Boston get off to a hot start without him was hard.

For Smart, not being able to play against the Celtics as he sits out with an ankle injury makes Sunday’s game even tougher.

“100%,” Smart told Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston on Sunday. “We got a great win last night. To come back and play a team like Boston, not to be apart of it is definitely devastating.”

We got a reunion in Memphis!



Miss seeing all these guys together

Though he did not dress for the game, Smart had a chance to catch up with his former teammates, who still rave about his impact in Boston. In a similar sentiment, Smart got to reflect on his time as a Celtic.

"Laid it out on the line like every day was my last."



Marcus Smart talks about the legacy he wants to leave in Boston

“For me, just the player I was,” Smart explained. “The whole life I embodied of being a Celtic in the franchise, in the organization and everybody that came before me. Laid it out on the line day in, day out like every game was my last. Just being part of that upper echelon of guys that wore that uniform that left it all out there and gave everything to it. I’m very thankful for my time. It’s all love. It’s still love. I grew up there. There’s always going to be a place in my heart for Boston.”

Smart will head back to Boston when the Grizzlies visit the Celtics on Feb. 4.