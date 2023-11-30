FOXBORO, Mass. — Bailey Zappe might not have much to throw to if he indeed starts Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Patriots were without two players for Thursday’s practice and both are rookie receivers. Demario Douglas missed his second straight session due to a concussion, with Kayshon Boutte also missing due to a shoulder injury.

Ty Montgomery was back on the practice field after sitting out Wednesday’s practice due to an undisclosed illness.

In other news, kicker Matthew Wright appeared to replace receiver Mathew Sexton on the practice squad.

Sexton, who was signed Wednesday and wore No. 47 during practice, wasn’t on the field Thursday. But Wright, who announced his signing to reporters in the locker room Wednesday afternoon, was present Thursday while wearing N. 47.

As of early Thursday afternoon, New England hadn’t officially announced the signing of Wright and/or the release of Sexton.

The Patriots are scheduled to practice again Friday before holding a closed walkthrough Saturday. Sunday’s game against the Chargers will start at 1 p.m. ET.

All signs currently point toward Zappe starting over Mac Jones, who was benched in last Sunday’s road loss to the New York Giants and was demoted for Wednesday’s practice.