Patrice Bergeron Gives Early Thoughts On Retirement Life After Bruins Career

When Patrice Bergeron hung up his skates after 19 NHL seasons with the Boston Bruins, questions loomed about the future of both him and the team.

As the Bruins start off another season on a hot stretch, the former captain gave insight into how retirement has gone in the first few months.

“I wasn’t sure how I was going to handle the whole situation,” Bergeron told Keith Irizarry of NHL Network. “I knew it was time for me to step away. Take care of my body and future but also my family.”

The first true test of Bergeron’s decision came when the 2011 Stanley Cup champion returned to Boston for the team’s centennial celebration prior to the Bruins’ home opener. Even in his excitement, the 38-year-old was content with his decision.

“I wasn’t sure how I was going to react on that,” Bergeron reflected. “I got there and obviously had the hitch to go back and play. With that being said, I was at peace with it. I felt good. I couldn’t see myself going through the grind and the schedule. It’s demanding.”

In his time away from the ice, Bergeron has found new hobbies to stay active, even gaining suggestions from another former captain and Bruins teammate.

“I’ve tried a lot of things lately,” Bergeron shared. “I’ve tried tennis. I’ve tried soccer. (Zdeno Chara) has tried to get me to run some marathons with him. I don’t know if I’m ready for that yet.”

As for the current team, Bergeron watches when he can and maintains confidence in his former club.

“They’re on a special run,” Bergeron said. “They’re a great team. I wish them the best. Obviously going to be cheering them on the rest of the year.”

With Bergeron in their corner from a distance, the Bruins look to continue the strong start to the season.