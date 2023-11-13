Patriots Can Prioritize This One Positive Offensive Takeaway

The New England Patriots put together a forgettable performance as an offense in Germany, failing to score a touchdown in a 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

A missed field goal, stalling in the red zone and a pair of fourth-quarter interceptions tanked away opportunities for the Patriots to take a winnable game. The offense had nothing to offer, except for one area: the run game.

Outside of a few flashes through the first nine games entering Sunday, New England had struggled to consistently establish the run this season. With regressing quarterback play, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien consistently found ways to run the ball against the Colts. The Patriots tallied a season-high 167 rushing yards as Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliot found room to run.

Once again, Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott were two of the few bright spots for the #Patriots offense



Mike Onwenu, Sidy Sow, and David Andrews delivered some great blocks, but the backs also showed nice patience and ran hard pic.twitter.com/hYB6dbHO9M — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) November 12, 2023

For a group that created holes in the run game, the New England offensive line gave Mac Jones zero time to throw during the loss, allowing five sacks and constant pressure.

Power football has been the only recent spark for a New England offense that needs one. The Patriots present a talented tandem in Stevenson and Elliott that should be relied on down the stretch.

Given that the offense has struggled to put points on the board, staying on schedule and dominating time of possession may just have to be the identity for the Patriots as they continue through a lost season.

Stevenson and Elliott could be featured when the Patriots return in Week 12 to face the New York Giants.