FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots reportedly will be without one of their top cornerbacks when they head to Germany later this week, with J.C. Jackson expected to remain stateside due to recent reliability issues.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo first reported New England’s decision to leave Jackson home, hoping he can “return to a better place” after the team’s Week 11 bye. Subsequent reports from multiple outlets indicated Jackson arrived late to the team hotel the night before last Sunday’s home loss to the Commanders.

Jackson, a starter for the previous three weeks, sat out the first two series against Washington but most of the Patriots’ defensive snaps thereafter.

Veteran center David Andrews was asked Wednesday what message Jackson’s reported punishment sent to the cornerback and the rest of the locker room. Andrews, a team captain and one of New England’s longest-tenured players, spoke about the importance of commitment.

“I don’t make those decisions or really know much about it, but I think the biggest thing is being committed to the team,” Andrews said. “I think that’s always something I’ve tried to preach and live by — the team comes first.

“Sometimes it comes first, and whether it be your family or things like that, I try to find that balance. That’s hard. But I think the team always will come first. That’s the most important thing in this game. It’s the greatest team game.”

Cornerback Jack Jones also missed curfew last Saturday night, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported. Jones sat out the first three series Sunday and did not see the field after the opening series of the second half. His status for this Sunday’s matchup with the Indianapolis Colts remained unclear as of midday Wednesday.