EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Chad Ryland didn’t make any excuses after authoring the lowest point of the Patriots’ miserable season.

Not that there were any excuses to make. Ryland needed only to make a chip-shot 35-yard field goal to send the Patriots and New York Giants to overtime, but the rookie kicker missed it.

It was a fittingly ugly end to a borderline unwatchable Sunday afternoon of football at MetLife Stadium.

To Ryland’s credit, he took full accountability for his mistake while speaking to reporters after New England’s 10-7 loss.

“I missed that kick,” the fourth-round pick said in the locker room. “There’s no easy way around it. There’s no soft way around it. I missed the kick. I completely own that, and I’ll take responsibility for that every day of the week.

“The protection was good, snap was good, hold was good. I’ve got to do a better job of making that kick.”

The miss continued what’s been both a disappointing and quiet rookie campaign for Ryland.

He now is 12-of-18 on the season, with his attempts ranking among the fewest in the league. The majority of Ryland’s kicks also have come from long distance, with Sunday’s miss marking one of his few layup opportunities.

Ryland will look to get back on track next Sunday when the Patriots host the Los Angeles Chargers.

Patriots' Chad Ryland Takes Full Ownership After Brutal Missed Kick

