Guten Morgen, Patriots fans.

New England is set to “host” the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in an NFL Week 10 matchup in Frankfurt, Germany. The game will start at 9:30 a.m. ET, so get all your Sunday errands out of the way early.

Of course, this game might not even be worth watching. At 2-7, the Patriots are one of the worst teams in the NFL and staring at a lost season. The Colts, meanwhile, are a respectable 4-5 but nevertheless are playing backup quarterback Gardner Minshew and almost certainly aren’t a playoff team.

That said, the NFL’s Germany games have proven compelling, if for no other reason than the entertaining atmosphere created by the fans in Frankfurt. In some respects, this could feel like a (very) mini Super Bowl for the Patriots, who will enjoy their bye next week.

Will Mac Jones lead New England to its third victory of the season, or will Indy win the latest matchup in this ongoing rivalry? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Colts online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Nov. 12, at 9:30 a.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live stream: FuboTV | NFL Network