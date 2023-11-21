If you ask one all-time Patriots great, playing under Bill Belichick largely is an enjoyable experience.

However, there apparently is one juncture where the longtime New England head coach is notoriously unpleasant.

Belichick’s terse press conferences and unwelcoming exterior on the sideline might lead one to believe the future Pro Football Hall of Famer isn’t fun to be around. Ty Law pushed back on that notion Tuesday, but the legendary cornerback did acknowledge an instance where Belichick is tough to deal with.

‘That’s the only time me and Bill didn’t get along — contract time,” Law said on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” “I’ll say it every time. Bill is the coolest, dopest coach. Personable, you can always go talk to him. The only time that he’s an ass — and I will call him an ass. Bill knows I will call him an ass during contract time. That’s the only time. Other than that, man, Bill is solid as a rock.”

A handful of noteworthy Patriots players — including Kyle Dugger and Mike Onwenu — are in line to receive their first experience with Belichick, the negotiator, this offseason. That is, unless, Robert Kraft and company move on from Belichick once New England’s miserable season concludes.