Patriots Have Perfect Attendance At Final Pre-Giants Practice

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots continue to appear in relatively good health ahead of Sunday’s road game against the New York Giants.

New England enjoyed perfect attendance in Friday’s practice outside Gillette Stadium. That includes all nine players — including banged-up starters Trent Brown and Ja’Whaun Bentley — who were listed as “limited” in the two injury reports released earlier this week.

Perfect attendance at the Patriots' final Week 12 practice pic.twitter.com/teVxT1nqf5 — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) November 24, 2023

However, there’s a good chance at least one player who was on the field Friday won’t be on the active roster by the end of the weekend.

The Patriots reportedly plan to sign tackle Conor McDermott from the practice squad to the 53-man roster before Sunday’s game. With the active roster currently full, New England will need to either release a player or place one on the reserve list.

The Patriots will travel to East Rutherford, N.J., on Saturday after holding a closed walkthrough. Sunday’s game against the Giants is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.