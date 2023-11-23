Patriots Share Hypothetical Injury Report As Giants Game Nears

The Patriots didn’t practice on Thanksgiving, but NFL rules mandated the release of a hypothetical injury report.
That report arrived Thursday afternoon, and it mirrored the real injury report that was released after Wednesday’s practice in New England. The same nine players would’ve been limited, including tackle Trent Brown and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley.
Brown missed the last two games due to multiple injuries, whereas Bentley sat out the last game due to a hamstring issue.
Here’s the full list:
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Hamstring
OL Trent Brown, Ankle
CB Myles Bryant, Chest
CB Jonathan Jones, Knee
WR DeVante Parker, Concussion
ST Matthew Slater, Ankle
OL Riley Reiff, Knee
DL Deatrich Wise, Shoulder
The Patriots will return to practice Friday before traveling to New York on Saturday. Sunday’s game against the Giants is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.
The Week 12 matchup carries significant draft implications for both struggling franchises.
