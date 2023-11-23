Patriots Share Hypothetical Injury Report As Giants Game Nears

The Patriots didn’t practice on Thanksgiving, but NFL rules mandated the release of a hypothetical injury report.

That report arrived Thursday afternoon, and it mirrored the real injury report that was released after Wednesday’s practice in New England. The same nine players would’ve been limited, including tackle Trent Brown and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley.

Brown missed the last two games due to multiple injuries, whereas Bentley sat out the last game due to a hamstring issue.

Here’s the full list:

Story continues below advertisement

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Hamstring

OL Trent Brown, Ankle

CB Myles Bryant, Chest

CB Jonathan Jones, Knee

WR DeVante Parker, Concussion

ST Matthew Slater, Ankle

OL Riley Reiff, Knee

DL Deatrich Wise, Shoulder

The Patriots will return to practice Friday before traveling to New York on Saturday. Sunday’s game against the Giants is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

The Week 12 matchup carries significant draft implications for both struggling franchises.