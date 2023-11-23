The Patriots didn’t practice on Thanksgiving, but NFL rules mandated the release of a hypothetical injury report.

That report arrived Thursday afternoon, and it mirrored the real injury report that was released after Wednesday’s practice in New England. The same nine players would’ve been limited, including tackle Trent Brown and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley.

Brown missed the last two games due to multiple injuries, whereas Bentley sat out the last game due to a hamstring issue.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Thu 11/23, 6:48pm
New England Patriots
NE
-183
Sun 11/26, 1:00 PM
NE -3.5 O/U 34
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
New York Giants
NYG
+154

Here’s the full list:

Story continues below advertisement

DL Christian Barmore, Knee
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Hamstring
OL Trent Brown, Ankle
CB Myles Bryant, Chest
CB Jonathan Jones, Knee
WR DeVante Parker, Concussion
ST Matthew Slater, Ankle

OL Riley Reiff, Knee
DL Deatrich Wise, Shoulder

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

The Patriots will return to practice Friday before traveling to New York on Saturday. Sunday’s game against the Giants is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

The Week 12 matchup carries significant draft implications for both struggling franchises.

Story continues below advertisement

More Football:

Patriots Share Hypothetical Injury Report As Giants Game Nears

About the Author

Dakota Randall

New England Patriots Beat Reporter for NESN.com.

Plymouth State/Boston University product from Wolfeboro, NH, who now is based in Rhode Island. Have worked at NESN since 2016, covering the Patriots since 2021. Might chat your ear off about Disney World, Halo 2, and Lord of the Rings.

More From Dakota

In This Article

Featured image via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images