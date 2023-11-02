FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots were back on the field Thursday for another chilly practice in New England.

Good news came in the way of tight end Pharaoh Brown being present during the media-access portion of practice. Brown, who’s emerged as a legitimate weapon in the Patriots offense, missed Wednesday’s session due to a back injury.

On the downside, receiver DeVante Parker (concussion) and tackle Trent Brown (ankle/knee) both missed their second consecutive practice. Davon Godchaux also was absent despite not appearing on Wednesday’s injury report.

Finally, rookie cornerback Alex Austin made his debut. The Patriots reportedly signed the seventh-round pick, who was drafted by the Buffalo Bills, to fill Kendrick Bourne’s spot on the active roster.

Austin was wearing No. 28, which was worn by rookie corner Ameer Speed before his release last month.

DeVante Parker, Trent Brown, Davon Godchaux and Calvin Anderson all absent from today's Patriots practice. Pharaoh Brown is back after sitting out yesterday with a back injury.



New England will practice again Friday before holding a closed walkthrough Saturday. The 2-6 Patriots will host the 3-5 Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.