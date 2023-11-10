Welcome to the Patriots Prospect Preview, the only place to find college football prospects worth keeping your Patriots-happy eye on throughout the season. Let’s jump into Week 11.

If there’s one fun thing about prognostication the Patriots during draft season, it’s that they have a type.

In fact, they have multiples types.

New England has followed a number of different trends over the years, helping prognosticators like ourselves get an idea of what it’s thinking on a year-in, year-out basis. They also do that thing where they draft Cole Strange with the No. 29 pick, but we’re not talking about that. In this series, we’ve talked a lot about need, matching the Patriots up with some top prospects at premium positions.

In this installment, however, we’ll focus on those who fit similar criteria of past Patriots picks.

J.J. McCarthy (#9), QB, Michigan

Week 11: at Penn State (12 p.m. ET on FOX)

The Patriots have drafted nine players out of Michigan, more than any other program, since 2000. It makes sense, too, considering the man who kicked off that streak is named Tom Brady.

The Wolverines’ current quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, just so happens to be one of the top prospects at the position in the upcoming draft and could be the perfect option if New England decides to slide back into the middle of the first round. He’s a polarizing prospect who has been given a similar “game manager” label that Mac Jones got coming out of school, but his athleticism and playmaking ability are no joke. This is a player who, with some seasoning, could develop into a legitimate starting quarterback.

He’ll have his work cut out for him this week, as Michigan is currently under investigation for a sign-stealing scandal that might see Jim Harbaugh get suspended before the game. It’ll also come on the road against Penn State. McCarthy will be worth the watch this week.

Cooper DeJean (#3), CB, Iowa

Week 11: vs. Rutgers (3:30 p.m. ET on BTN)

We’d like to quickly present a highlight of Cooper DeJean.

HAWKEYES TAKE THE LEAD. 🙌



📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/B6UEmFlLcN — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 1, 2023

Does that remind you of anyone?

We would have excepted either Julian Edelman or Marcus Jones, as versatility is the name of the game when it comes to all three players. DeJean is a cornerback first, and he’s a damn good one, allowing zero touchdowns in coverage all season on a defense that is ranked second in scoring defense. The Iowa offense, which is ranked 121st in scoring, has used DeJean for a boost after seeing what he does as a punt returner. He does everything for the Hawkeyes, which will impress nearly every evaluator in the draft, including Bill Belichick.

Isaiah Adams (#78), IOL, Illinois

Week 11: vs. Indiana (12 p.m. ET on BTN)

Isaiah Adams isn’t exactly one of the most highly touted prospects you’ll see in the upcoming draft, but neither were Sidy Sow or Atonio Mafi. The Patriots don’t care what people think about interior offensive lineman. They just want big boys with experience.

Adams has made 22 starts for the Illini, all within the last two seasons after transferring from Garden City Community College. He’s 6-foot-5 and weighs in at 320 pounds, the same listed size as Sow. He’s also got versatility, making starts at all four offensive line positions except center, just like Mafi, who also played defense at UCLA.

Chris Braswell (#41), LB, Alabama

Week 11: at Kentucky (12 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Dont’a Hightower, Anfernee Jennings and Xzavier Dickson (remember him?) have all played linebacker at Alabama under Nick Saban before making the jump to playing for Bill Belichick.

The three players mentioned above all played on the edge for Alabama, which is what Braswell does. He’s racked up nine sacks, 14 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and an interception in the last two seasons, becoming a leader on the vaunted Crimson Tide defense.

Braswell could very well be next.