Patriots Rumors: How New England Could Manage QBs Vs. Giants

If Patriots fans hoped to learn who the starting quarterback will be against the New York Giants on Saturday, they might have to wait another day.

New England on Saturday reportedly cut Will Grier to open a roster spot, which likely will be for either Conor McDermott or Riley Reiff. Grier still could remain with the team on the practice squad, but the Week 12 starter appears to be between Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe; Malik Cunningham told the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed on Friday he’s primarily taken practice reps at wide receiver and special teams.

The Patriots’ decision on a starter could happen early Sunday morning, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

Bill Belichick told the quarterback room to be ready as if they would play as the head coach remained mum on a starter throughout the week. Jones and Zappe took even reps at practice, but the latter told reporters this week no one was told who would start. Jones told reporters he “hope(d)” to start.

“Whoever starts tomorrow, don’t rule out the possibility of a rotation or quick hook,” Howe posted on X. “As Bill Belichick said several times this week, he told both QBs to be ready to play.”

Jones has been taken out of the middle of a game multiple times this season, but Zappe had not taken the most out of his opportunities, which likely is why Belichick and his coaching staff haven’t been as firm on replacing Jones despite his struggles.

Whoever the starter is, they’ll have to face off against a Giants defense that forced six turnovers in their win last week against the Washington Commanders.