Mac Jones wasn’t traded before Tuesday’s deadline, and barring injury, he probably will be the Patriots’ starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.

But if some folks in New England had their way, Jones would relinquish the job in favor of his backup.

The morning after the Patriots elected not to deal Jones, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported New England didn’t have any “substantive discussions” about moving the 2021 first-rounder before Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Within the report, Graziano included a nugget about Jones’ status in Foxboro, Mass.

“I don’t get the sense that Jones is in any danger of being benched for this week’s game against a suddenly slightly more toothless Washington defense, but there are some in the building who wouldn’t mind giving Bailey Zappe a shot if Jones doesn’t show improvement soon.”

This report probably should be taken as more of an indictment on Jones than faith/intrigue in Zappe. After all, the Patriots put the sophomore signal-caller up for grabs before the start of the season and relegated Zappe to emergency quarterback in Week 6.

But at this point, riding it out with Jones seemingly makes more sense for New England. The organization will have to make a big decision on the 25-year-old by May, and Bill Belichick and company should gather as much as they can on Jones before that call is made.

Impressing Patriots decision-makers over the next nine weeks won’t be easy for Jones, though. His already subpar supporting cast now is even more deficient due to injuries.