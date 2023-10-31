Despite multiple teams having question marks at quarterback, Mac Jones hasn’t generated much external interest ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported less than two hours before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline that the Patriots had not received any trade calls on Jones.

New England is 2-6 with Jones behind center this season, and the 2021 first-round draft pick ranks near the bottom of the NFL in many passing categories, including passer rating (22nd), QBR (23rd) and interception rate (26th). He’s also saddled with a less-than-stellar supporting cast, including an inconsistent and oft-injured offensive line and a receiving corps that lacks playmakers.

Jones was benched in two blowout losses earlier this month but kept his starting job, thanks in part to the Patriots lacking any other desirable options.

Top backup Bailey Zappe already was cut once this season. Third-stringer Will Grier hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game since 2019 and has been unable to leapfrog Zappe on the depth chart since signing in September. Undrafted rookie Malik Cunningham is back on the practice squad after a bizarre one-game stint as Jones’ primary understudy.

One QB-needy team, the Minnesota Vikings, swung a trade for Arizona’s Josh Dobbs on Tuesday, with the Cardinals receiving a late-round pick swap in return. Minnesota lost starter Kirk Cousins to a season-ending torn Achilles on Sunday and was rumored as a possible suitor for Jones.

Jones has one year remaining on his Patriots contract, plus a potential fifth-year option for 2025. The Patriots have until May to decide whether to exercise that option.