Gillette Stadium hosts the Army-Navy game for the first time in the matchup’s history, and “College GameDay” will be there for the 124th edition of America’s Game.

ESPN made the broadcast announcement on Veterans Day in a press release. It will be the ninth time “College GameDay” features the matchup between the Black Knights and the Midshipmen, and the Saturday announcement was made as part of Veterans Week.

The Week 15 show will be live at Foxboro, Mass. with host Rece Davis along with analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee. The panel also will be joined by college football insider Pete Thamel, reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims and college football betting analyst “Stanford Steve” Coughlin.

Corso, who was a Navy assistant coach from 1966-68, picked the Midshipmen each of the eight previous times the game was featured on the show. He’s 4-for-4 with his picks.

The 124th matchup for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy will be held in conjunction with the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party and the 225th anniversary of the USS Constitution’s maiden voyage.

The matchup also will hold significance for Bill Belichick, whose father served in the United States Navy, as well as long-snapper Joe Cardona, who attended the Naval Academy and earned four wins over Army in his college career.

NESN.com will have full coverage of “America’s Game” heading into and during the matchup on Dec. 9.