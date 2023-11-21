WELLESLEY, Mass. — In preparation for the PWHL’s inaugural season, the league will hold a preseason evaluation camp from Dec. 3-7 in Utica, New York.

It’s during that period that some pretty big decisions will be made.

The original six teams will be brought together to finalize rosters while participating in nine total scrimmages across five days. In the days leading up to the camp, Boston will cut one player to get down to 27, with four more cuts coming when the team is in New York.

The camp, which will be held at Utica University Nexus Center, could give Boston an opportunity to make final upgrades before the season starts in January.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re excited about the team we have,” PWHL Boston general manager Danielle Marmer said Thursday. “We think we did a great job with the draft. We also think we did a great job with camp invites. It could very well be that (everyone on the final roster) is here, but I’m excited to get to Utica and see what other players are doing in other markets. … If there are players available that make our team better, that’s what we’re trying to do.”

It’s obvious that Marmer, who is running the operations side of things, will be focused on how she can improve the talent on Boston’s roster. The primary focus of the coaching staff, however, will be getting the current roster ready to go.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to get real footage of ourselves,” Boston head coach Courtney Kessel said Tuesday. “I think that’s the best form of video to get back. … I think it’s going to be great for everyone to get on the ice and get a little more confident playing with each other, building that chemistry within line, and also for the coaches to see them actually playing five on five.”

Boston will face Toronto on Dec. 4, Montreal on Dec. 5 and Ottawa on Dec. 7. It is following those games we’ll find out who will be on the first ever PWHL Boston roster.