Boston Giving Warm Welcome To Inaugural PWHL Club

BOSTON — The PWHL was founded on Aug. 29, 2023, with a mission in mind to reimagine women’s hockey as we knew it.

In just under three months, the league’s six inaugural franchises (Boston, Ottawa, Montreal, Toronto, Minnesota, New York) took the ice to begin training camp. That’s a quick turnaround, so the glitz and glamour you’d expect with a brand-new league aren’t exactly there for everyone.

Hannah Brandt, for instance, drove from Minnesota to Boston in the days leading up to camp. There’s a pretty big difference between those two places, but the natives are helping out their new teammates.

“The driving is a little different around here,” Brandt said Thursday. “I’ve only been honked at once, though, so that’s a win. (Emily Brown) was telling me she’s been honked at 20 times already, but being in a new city is super exciting.”

“There’s a lot of players from Boston, but a lot of players who aren’t so I’ve gotten the inside scoop on how to say the city names. I’ve messed up a couple already, Natick, I think is what it is. We’re getting there, it’ll be a process.

Brandt is a two-time Olympic medalist, four-time Patty Kazmaier Award finalist and three-time NCAA Champion, by the way, so we’ll give her a pass when she eventually has to learn about Leominster.

In total, there are just eight players who played collegiately in Boston, with others finding their way in the city through youth tournaments or by visiting otherwise. The PWHL is giving them an opportunity to take in all the city has to offer, however.

“I played in the Beantown (Classic) a few times, but never actually just visited the city of Boston,” Boston defender Sophie Jaques said. “It’s all new for me and it’s been very exciting. It still definitely doesn’t feel real, but I’m just incredibly grateful for the opportunity and so excited to get started — especially here in Boston with the great sports culture they have here.”

Those experiencing Boston for the first time have loved what it has to offer.

“I’ve loved Boston so far,” Jessica DiGirolamo said. “I’ve only been here a couple days, but it’s been great. … I ended up getting into this whole conversation (while shopping) so we’ve got about 10 new fans now. It’s a good thing the line was long. … Everyone I’ve encountered has been really nice.”