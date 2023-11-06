The Las Vegas Raiders are off to a good start in moving on from their breakup with now-former head coach Josh McDaniels.

Even before going up against the New York Giants in Sunday’s Week 9 battle, the spirits were high. Raiders owner Mark Davis was welcomed when walking on the field with roaring “thank you” chants from Las Vegas fans, setting the tone for the first game of a new chapter.

The Raiders proceeded to give their fans plenty of reasons to maintain their positive energy, taking a 24-0 lead over the Giants into halftime, which accomplished two things. One, it provided an instant momentum swing after Las Vegas’ loss to the Detroit Lions the week prior, and two, it put the McDaniels era in an insane perspective.

In scoring 24 first half points, the Raiders scored more points than any game played under McDaniels’ leadership this season, according to FOX Sports.

Story continues below advertisement

The Raiders scored 24 points in the FIRST HALF of today's game.



That is more than they scored in any full game with Josh McDaniels as head coach this season. pic.twitter.com/fa8BxmTl9O — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 5, 2023

After defeating the New York, 30-6, and celebrating in a cigar smoke-filled locker room, Las Vegas improved their scoring average to 15 points per game which is still the fifth-worst of any team in the NFL.

“These guys got it in them,” Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce said postgame, per NFL on Fox video. “… But more importantly, they became themselves. We have some really good football players here. They put it together as a team and that’s the best thing about it.”

Aidan O’Connell, a fourth-round selection from this years draft, played in place of recently-benched quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. O’Connell, 25, completed 16-of-25 attempts for 209 yards, leading the way to earn his first-career victory as a starter.

Story continues below advertisement

Las Vegas also moved up a spot, now seated second in the AFC West at 4-5, right behind the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2).

“It felt great,” Pierce added. “… A lot of joy in here.”