Raiders fans long wanted Josh McDaniels fired, and they were all smiles when owner Mark Davis walked onto the field at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas fired the former New England Patriots offensive coordinator last week, and the organization also made multiple other changes, including naming rookie Aidan O’Connell the starter for the rest of the season.

Davis previously fired back at fans who demanded he part ways with McDaniels, but once they got their wish, Raiders fans welcomed the team’s owner with “thank you” chants and cries of love for Davis, per 8 News Now’s Logan Reever.

Observant viewers also noticed the new haircut Davis got, which had fans joking that things were serious now for the Raiders.

Players also seemed to be ecstatic over McDaniels’ firing based on reports of them airing their grievances at the former head coach, who became defensive once the 2007 Patriots were used as motivation.

Las Vegas took a quick lead over the New York Giants in its first game under interim head coach Antonio Pierce.