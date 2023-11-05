Red Sox Decline Reliever’s Option After Disappointing Season

The Red Sox never quite got an opportunity to see what Joely Rodríguez could do for their bullpen, but curiosity isn’t enough for the 31-year-old to get another opportunity as Boston

Boston announced Saturday it declined Rodriguez’s club option for 2024, making him an unrestricted free agent.

That’s life as a journeyman reliever.

Rodríguez pitched just 11 innings across 11 appearances with the Red Sox, procuring a 6.55 ERA with 14 strikeouts. He was never quite able to stay in Boston manager Alex Cora’s plans, hitting the injured list on three separate occasions with injuries to his oblique, shoulder and hip. The journeyman did not pitch in the final two months of the season.

Story continues below advertisement

The departure of Rodriguez opens a place for a left-handed reliver in Boston’s bullpen, which seems to be the biggest strength it has entering the offseason. Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin, John Schreiber, Josh Winckowski and Brennan Bernardino are all set to return after good-to-great seasons, but only Bernardino is a lefty.

The Red Sox also declined Corey Kluber’s option Friday, while Justin Turner declined his player option and elected free agency.