Red Sox Protect Pitching Prospects With 40-Man Roster Additions

The Boston Red Sox had a key decision to make regarding important prospects in the organization.

By 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Boston had to add players to the 40-man roster in order to be protected from next month’s Rule 5 Draft. In the ensuing move, the Red Sox added two premier prospects.

Right-handed pitchers Wikelman Gonzalez and Luis Perales were added to Boston’s 40-man roster, per a team release on Tuesday. The starters are the top two pitching prospects in the Red Sox system, per MLB Pipeline.

Each pitcher made noise and showed their potential during the 2023 season.

Beginning with Gonzalez, the team’s No. 9 prospect offers quality strikeout numbers with stuff that consistently impressed coaches in the organization. Across two levels, Gonzalez went 9-4 with a 3.96 ERA in 25 starts while striking out 13.6 batters per nine innings. Gonzalez also tossed the first six innings of a combined no-hitter for the Portland Sea Dogs in July.

Perales also pitched at two levels as No. 10 prospect for the Red Sox. The right-hander made 21 starts and posted a 3.91 ERA while striking out 11.5 batters per nine innings.

While both starters have ways to go in the farm system, Gonzalez and Perales can each have impacts for the Red Sox in the coming years.