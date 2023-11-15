The Boston Red Sox had a key decision to make regarding important prospects in the organization.

By 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Boston had to add players to the 40-man roster in order to be protected from next month’s Rule 5 Draft. In the ensuing move, the Red Sox added two premier prospects.

Right-handed pitchers Wikelman Gonzalez and Luis Perales were added to Boston’s 40-man roster, per a team release on Tuesday. The starters are the top two pitching prospects in the Red Sox system, per MLB Pipeline.

Each pitcher made noise and showed their potential during the 2023 season.

Story continues below advertisement

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Tue 11/14, 7:59pm
New York Knicks
NYK
+344
Mon 11/13, 7:30 PM
BOS -9.5 O/U 224
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nba Odds
0
Boston Celtics
BOS
-449

Beginning with Gonzalez, the team’s No. 9 prospect offers quality strikeout numbers with stuff that consistently impressed coaches in the organization. Across two levels, Gonzalez went 9-4 with a 3.96 ERA in 25 starts while striking out 13.6 batters per nine innings. Gonzalez also tossed the first six innings of a combined no-hitter for the Portland Sea Dogs in July.

Perales also pitched at two levels as No. 10 prospect for the Red Sox. The right-hander made 21 starts and posted a 3.91 ERA while striking out 11.5 batters per nine innings.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

While both starters have ways to go in the farm system, Gonzalez and Perales can each have impacts for the Red Sox in the coming years.

More MLB:

Red Sox Protect Pitching Prospects With 40-Man Roster Additions

About the Author

Tim Crowley

Digital Content Producer

The other "TC" at NESN. Hofstra Alum. The history buff of random baseball players of the 2010s.

More From Tim

In This Article

Featured image via 365DigitalPhotography.com