Red Sox Reunion: Case For Boston Signing Michael Wacha In Free Agency

The Boston Red Sox are ready to make major upgrades to the starting rotation after a lack of depth and ineffectiveness plagued the team in 2023.

While the Red Sox need to start with at least one frontline starter, the team would be wise to seek depth to the rotation as well. Could such a move come in bringing back a former Boston pitcher?

Michael Wacha hits the free agent market after one season with the San Diego Padres. The veteran right-hander delivered a solid 2023 campaign, going 14-4 with a 3.22 ERA in 24 starts. The 32-year-old certainly has a few good years left in his arm and can make impact starts for a big league rotation.

Should the Red Sox pursue a reunion?

THE CASE FOR

Wacha posted his best FIP (3.89) since 2017 with San Diego and worked efficiently in his outings. His walk rate did increase, but so did his strikeout rate in San Diego by nearly a full batter per nine innings.

Pitcher wins mean nothing compared to what they used to (or people perceived them too). With that said, the righty consistently gave the Padres a chance to win with 14 victories last season.

In his deeper metrics, Wacha excelled last season by attacking hitters to get weak contact and keeping hitters off-balance with a high-level off-speed arsenal, headlined by a quality changeup.

Wacha also allowed his fewest home runs since 2016, though he did so in a pitcher’s park at home at Petco Park.

Even dating back to his season in Boston, Wacha was among the best in the Red Sox rotation in 2022. The right-hander went 11-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 23 starts.

THE CASE AGAINST

To truly impact the rotation, the Red Sox need at least one frontline starter that can make 30 starts per season. That will not be Wacha’s role in a potential reunion.

Wacha has not eclipsed 150 innings in a season since 2017 and has started 29 or more games just four times in his career. As a result, Boston needs to address the top of the rotation before considering a Wacha reunion to truly compete in 2024.

Age should not be as much of a factor as any deal with the 32-year-old would likely be a two-year contract at most.

THE VERDICT

Once the Red Sox figure out the top of the starting rotation, Wacha would be a sensible addition to slot in either the No. 4 spot of the rotation behind Brayan Bello or in the No. 5 spot to put Kutter Crawford and Nick Pivetta in the bullpen.