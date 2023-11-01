Matt Poitras has been making his presence known on the ice to kick-off his first NHL season.

The Boston Bruins announced this week that Poitras will not be sent back to the OHL and will be sticking around in Boston for awhile.

The 19-year-old center has scored five points over his first nine career games.

