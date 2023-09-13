Mac Jones beat out Cam Newton to be the starting quarterback of the New England Patriots prior to the 2021 season.

But two years removed from that, which ended Newton’s brief tenure with the Patriots, it doesn’t appear Newton holds any ill-will toward Jones, especially since he came to the signal-caller’s defense Wednesday.

A comment Rex Ryan made on ESPN’s “Get Up” following New England’s season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles about Jones and his lack of arm strength rubbed Newton the wrong way and had the 2015 MVP calling out the former New York Jets head coach.

“But Rex Ryan, questionable call goes to you,” Newton said in a clip of his new Youtube show “4th & 1” that he posted to social media. “Bro, you sound like a hater. Giving somebody a backhanded compliment, what was it? Like the ‘Peashooter, the peashooter look good.’ So, come on bro. Like, let’s have some grace.”

Newton said to start the video that he wanted more accountability in football, including keeping in check those in the media who cover the sport.

He thinks Ryan’s animosity toward Jones, who completed 35-of-54 passes for 316 yards with three touchdowns and one interception against the Eagles, comes from the former coach’s dislike of the Patriots after coaching against them for several seasons. Ryan went 5-12 as a head coach, including the playoffs, in his career against the Patriots.

“Now granted, you know, you took some a couple L’s to New England, but you also gave them a couple L’s,” Newton said. “So it’s a little bitterness from your days back in the Jets. It’s just giving hater, big dog.”

Jones certainly will face close examination of his play from more than just Ryan during this all-important season for him, and with the scrutiny already flying, it appears Newton will be in his corner.