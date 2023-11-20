Some believe superstar free agent Shohei Ohtani knows where he wants to land, and that’s without hearing a single offer.

The New York Post’s MLB insider Jon Heyman shared as much while predicting contracts for some of the league’s best offensive players.

“The elbow injury that will limit him to hitting in ’24 won’t prevent a record deal — although, true or not, some speculate he knows where he wants to go before even hearing every offer,” Heyman wrote regarding Ohtani.

“The Dodgers are still seen as the favorite and they’re trying hard, but the Giants, Rangers, Cubs, Red Sox, Padres, Mets, Yankees, Mariners and incumbent Angels are linked to varying degrees, and the Dodgers can’t feel overly confident.”

Heyman and two anonymous experts predicted the contract Ohtani could receive this offseason.

Expert 1: 11 years, $535 million
Expert 2: 10 years, $400 million
Heyman: 10 years, $600 million

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote last week the “overwhelming expectation” is that Ohtani lands with the Dodgers, who are the betting favorite. But Passan, as did Heyman and others, also linked Ohtani to the Red Sox.

