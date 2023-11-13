There are more questions than answers as it relates to the New England Patriots, especially after their embarrassing Week 10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany on Sunday.

The majority of those questions, though, centered around head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Mac Jones. Belichick’s future with the organization continues to be the biggest topic of conversation while Jones might have started his last game for the franchise during the international contest.

But a social media post from The Athletic’s NFL insider Dianna Russini on Monday almost certainly will cause some to wonder about the future of offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. Russini shared a thought connecting O’Brien to the Panthers, and specifically Carolina quarterback Bryce Young.

“Frank Reich and staff are going to try hard to get this Carolina offense off the ground. The Panthers have smart coaches who can figure this out, but let’s say they can’t,” Russini wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “You know who knows how to coach the best version of Bryce Young? New England’s Bill O’Brien.”

Story continues below advertisement

Frank Reich and staff are going to try hard to get this Carolina offense off the ground. The Panthers have smart coaches who can figure this out, but let's say they can't.

You know who knows how to coach the best version of Bryce Young? New England's Bill O'Brien.… — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) November 13, 2023

While Russini’s post didn’t come across the same as a report tying O’Brien to the Panthers, it doesn’t feel like the NFL insider is just throwing crap against the wall. It feels like some level of informed speculation.

O’Brien served as the offensive coordinator for the Alabama Crimson Tide for two seasons before joining the Patriots. Young was Alabama’s quarterback those two seasons, before he was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The rookie signal-caller has underwhelmed to start his NFL career. He’s won just one of his eight starts with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions in those eight games. It’s far from the production he had under O’Brien and Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban.

Story continues below advertisement

The Panthers hired Frank Reich as head coach in January. Given that Carolina is the only one-win team in the NFL, however, his future with the franchise is far from certain. The same might be said about Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, who took over play-calling duties from Reich last month.

As for O’Brien, New England’s offense currently ranks 31st in points scored.