The Patriots apparently gave Jack Jones one final chance, and he didn’t take advantage of it.

New England reportedly waived the sophomore cornerback Monday, a day after benching him in Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Jones still could rejoin the Patriots’ practice squad if he clears waivers, but it appears his career in New England is over.

The 2022 fourth-round pick was benched to start the Week 9 home loss to the Washington Commanders after reportedly missing curfew the previous night. Despite displaying questionable sideline demeanor in that contest, Jones made the trip to Germany — unlike J.C. Jackson — for Sunday’s game against Indianapolis. But Jones again was benched to start the game and again appeared to pout on the sideline.

The 25-year-old’s inability to show greater professionalism was the final straw before his release, according to Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald.

“Patriots CB Jack Jones was given an opportunity to improve his attitude this week and Germany and didn’t, per source,” Kyed wrote on the X platform. “As a result, he was waived.”

Obviously, it’s a disappointing outcome for the Patriots and Jones, who showed significant promise as a rookie. But his departure also isn’t remotely surprising.

His one-plus season in New England was marred by a suspension, two injured reserve stints, a weapons-related arrest, a missed curfew and multiple benchings — just to name a few issues. Ultimately, the Patriots had to move on.

Shaun Wade started in place of Jones the last two weeks and figures to maintain an increased role moving forward.