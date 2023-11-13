The Patriots selected a total of 10 players in the 2022 NFL Draft. A season-and-a-half later, more than half of them have been either cut or traded.

New England’s dismal sophomore class absorbed yet another blow Monday with the reported release of cornerback Jack Jones.

Jones, a fourth-round pick who showed flashes of star potential as a rookie but has long battled off-the-field issues, was let go after a string of disciplinary infractions that resulted in him being benched for the start of each of the last two games.

The 25-year-old played just 10 snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany, with the Patriots choosing to limit Jones’ workload even after leaving fellow corner J.C. Jackson at home for his own disciplinary reasons. It was the second-lowest snap count of Jones’ NFL career, ahead of only an eight-snap outing against Arizona last season that was cut short by an injury.

Jones, whose brief New England tenure also included a team-imposed suspension, two injured reserve stints and an offseason arrest on gun charges, was the sixth 2022 Patriots draftee to be either waived or dealt by the team. A full rundown:

CB Jack Jones, fourth round: Cut after 18 appearances. Now will be subject to waivers.

RB Pierre Strong, fourth round: Traded for offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley before the 2023 season. Wheatley, who had zero regular-season NFL experience at the time of the trade, landed on injured reserve before playing a snap for New England.

QB Bailey Zappe, fourth round: Cut before the 2023 season. Re-signed to the practice squad and eventually rejoined the 53-man roster. Replaced starter Mac Jones late in Sunday’s loss and could start after the bye week if Jones is permanently benched.

RB Kevin Harris, sixth round: Cut before each of the last two seasons. Currently on the practice squad.

OL Chasen Hines, sixth round: Cut before the 2023 season after not playing a snap as a rookie. Currently on the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad.

OT Andrew Stueber, seventh round: Cut before the 2023 season after not playing a snap as a rookie. Currently on the practice squad.

The four other members of that draft class are guard Cole Strange (first round), wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (second), cornerback/return man Marcus Jones (third) and defensive lineman Sam Roberts (sixth).

Strange was a Day 1 starter at left guard but hasn’t looked like the no-doubt long-term answer at that spot. His Pro Football Focus grade ranks 42nd among 82 qualified guards.

Thornton has been a complete dud at wideout. The Baylor speedster has just three receptions this season and played just 15 snaps over the last four weeks. He was a healthy scratch in Week 8 and dressed but did not play Sunday against Indy.

Marcus Jones was a first-team All-Pro punt returner and hyper-versatile three-phase weapon last season, so he’s at least enjoyed a fair deal of NFL success. But his second season was cut short by a torn labrum in Week 2, and the jury’s still out on whether he’ll develop into a starting-caliber cover man.

Roberts is a depth D-lineman who’s been a healthy inactive in four games this season, including each of the next two.

The Patriots surely will turn over their roster this spring as they look to bounce back from what already looks like the most disappointing season of the Bill Belichick era. There could be just one or two ’22 draftees still on the team when the 2024 campaign begins.