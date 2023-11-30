Why 2001 Patriots Championship Team Remains Special To Kevin Faulk

BOSTON — Kevin Faulk was a staple member of the earlier part of the dynasty for the New England Patriots, winning three Super Bowls in four seasons in the early 2000s.

Though he made a professional name for himself in New England, his football roots came at home for the Louisiana native, developing in high school and playing college ball at LSU. When the Patriots drafted the running back in 1999, the move to the Northeast was quite the culture shock.

“Can I go back to Baton Rouge?” Faulk joked when reflecting with reporters at “The Tradition” at TD Garden. “That was the first impression. Once you got to know everything and everybody and how everything works in the Boston area, you adapt to life. Life is what you make it. Being from the bayou, I had to adapt a whole lot. If I was going to be successful, I had to.”

In his third professional season, Faulk’s football life came full circle. The Patriots advanced to Super Bowl XXXVI against the St. Louis Rams. The game would be held in New Orleans at the Superdome, offering a homecoming for Faulk.

New England went on to pull off the upset in a 20-17 win to capture the first Super Bowl championship.

“That first Super Bowl was one of the most memorable for me because it was in my home state,” Faulk shared. “I won a high school state football championship there. Later on in my coaching career, I won a national championship there. It was a very special place for me.”

During that championship run, Faulk was not a major contributor, catching two passes for 15 yards in the Super Bowl. He noted that it was that season that boosted him to raise his game, which ultimately earned him two more titles and a spot in the Patriots Hall of Fame.

“It was also a time where I wasn’t playing a whole lot,” Faulk added. “I was a competitor. I wanted to be that guy.”

In a time where fans can now reflect on the New England dynasty, Faulk will forever remember the one that started it all.

As for the Patriots, they try to find a win against the Los Angles Chargers in Week 13 at Gillette Stadium.

Tune in to NESN on Tuesday, Dec. 12 for the premiere of “The Tradition 2023.”