The Bruins have high expectations for themselves.

That much has been clear for a while now, as we saw exactly what Boston was capable of last season when they set a litany of NHL records. The B’s have gone through some change since then, but the expectations have remained the same.

That’s why the Bruins seemed to be so annoyed with themselves after suffering an overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

“That’s not good enough,” Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman said postgame, as seen on NESN. “We’re a team that needs to get two points almost every night. There’s a lot to learn from tonight, because if you go into the third (period) with a lead, you want to close it out. I want to have a couple more saves there, so it’s just not good enough. We want two points.”

Story continues below advertisement

It’s obviously not possible for a team to win all of its games. If it was, we probably would have seen it last season. There just isn’t a reason for Boston to think they aren’t capable of winning each and every night.

The B’s sit at 11-1-2 on the season after their latest loss, having found ways to put at least one point on the board in all but one of their games. They’ve done that while enduring stretches without Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk, Derek Forbort, Morgan Geekie, Milan Lucic, Jakub Lauko and others.

Can you blame them for being a tad bit annoyed with themselves?

We can’t either.