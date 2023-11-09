It’s tough trying to convince people the Bruins have been hampered by injuries early this season, as those not keeping a keen eye on Boston will just see a 10-1-1 record and scoff.

We promise they have, though!

The B’s are down five regulars, as Milan Lucic, Jakub Lauko and Matt Grzelcyk are all on injured reserve. Charlie McAvoy is also out, serving a four-game suspension that makes him ineligible until Saturday, while Morgan Geekie is a recent addition to the club and will be week-to-week with an upper-body injury. It’s a list that has exclusively grown for a few weeks, but things are finally starting to turn a corner as Derek Forbort is probable to make his return in Thursday’s contest against the New York Islanders at TD Garden.

In Forbort, the Bruins are getting back a player who holds more value than outsiders might think.

“He’s just such a presence out there, probably one of the biggest parts of our (penalty kill),” Bruins captain Brad Marchand said Thursday, per team-provided video. “Just a really hard guy to play against. He’s very responsible, so any time you get a guy like that back it’s a big lift.

“We miss him in key situations, and he definitely helps against some of the bigger-bodied teams like (the New York Islanders). It’ll be great to get him back.”

The 31-year-old missed each of the last three games with a back injury, with Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery tabbing Parker Wotherspoon, Ian Mitchell and Mason Lohrei to pick up some of the slack. Those three have performed well, which is perhaps part of the reason Boston felt comfortable allowing Forbort to finally heal the injury.

“We took the time (to let him heal) this time,” Montgomery said Thursday, per team-provided video. “It’s something that’s been nagging him, to be honest, since like the third day of camp. … He missed the game in (Anaheim) for the same reason, and we thought that might (be enough time) but this has been a little bit longer. We’re hoping that we don’t have it reoccur again.”

The B’s and Islanders will drop the puck at 7 p.m. ET, following an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.