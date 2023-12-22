Another Patriots Starter Misses Practice Ahead Of Broncos Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster’s recovery from an ankle injury might have hit a snag Friday.

Smith-Schuster was absent during the open media portion of New England’s final Week 16 practice after being limited Wednesday and Thursday. The 27-year-old was unable to play in last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and his absence put his status for Sunday night’s matchup with the Denver Broncos in doubt.

Before suffering his injury, Smith-Schuster turned in by far his best performance as a Patriot, catching four passes for a season-high 90 yards in a Week 14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Three other Patriots players did not practice this week and are unlikely to play against Denver: running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), safety Jabrill Peppers (hamstring) and offensive tackle Conor McDermott (head).

Tight end Hunter Henry was present at practice Friday for the second straight day, but his status remained in question. Henry, who left the Chiefs game with a knee injury, was listed as “did not participate” on Thursday’s injury report.

On a positive note, linebacker Anfernee Jennings and special teamer Cody Davis both returned to practice after sitting out Thursday’s session due to illness.

The Patriots will release their final injury report Friday afternoon. Kickoff Sunday night in Denver is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.