Bailey Zappe needed help from his healthy weapons as the New England Patriots visited the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14.

With Demario Douglas and DeVante Parker both out with injuries, New England was limited at the wide receiver position. Starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson also did not play with an injury.

In need of an emergence, JuJu Smith-Schuster elevated his play in his return to Pittsburgh.

The pass-catcher spent the first five years of his career with the Steelers, including a Pro Bowl nod in his second season.

Smith-Schuster stepped up on a familiar field, catching four passes for 90 yards, including a crucial 37-yard leaping grab to extend the opening drive, which led to an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown.

On the boost of a fast start, the Patriots snapped a five-game losing streak with a 21-18 win in Pittsburgh.

Zappe started at quarterback for the Patriots and highlighted the important performance from the receiver.

“JuJu is a veteran player who has been around for a long time,” Zappe said on WEEI’s “Jones and Mego” show on Monday. “He’s a very smart player. He’s a guy who you can go up to and talk to about coverages, tendencies, alignments as far as how a corner is playing against him. He’s very knowledgeable of the game. I think that helps as far as the way he played.”

Zappe did point out how much fun it was to see Smith-Schuster shine for the Patriots against his former team.

“I think it helps how he played vs. the Steelers,” Zappe explained. “I’m sure he wanted to get after them, especially because that was his former team,” Zappe explained. “JuJu is a great player. He’s smart. He adds a lot of great things to this offense and the wide receiver room. … JuJu did a phenomenal job.”

The Patriots look to keep momentum going in Week 15 when they host the Kansas City Chiefs.