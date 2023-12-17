Bill Belichick might be coming around on Bailey Zappe.

The Patriots head coach honored the sophomore quarterback and three other players during a team meeting this week, according to a Sunday report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Zappe threw for three touchdowns in New England’s Week 14 road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here’s the full excerpt from Reiss’ column:

Bill Belichick might be philosophically opposed to publicly announcing Bailey Zappe as the Patriots’ starting quarterback, but he made it clear to the team this past week by giving Zappe one of the most prestigious honors.

Story continues below advertisement

Belichick singled out Zappe in a team meeting as a Patriot of the Week, along with special teams captain Matthew Slater, veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones and safety Jabrill Peppers.

For many who have come through the Patriots’ locker room in Belichick’s 24 years as head coach, being recognized by Belichick in that setting in front of the entire team is as good as it gets. Belichick noted Zappe’s stat line in last week’s 21-18 win over the Steelers (19-of-28 for 240 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT) and how going on the road to beat a team still in the playoff chase was worthy of a salute.

Reiss added that Peppers, Slater and Jones all were honored for their leadership throughout this season, as well as their performances against the Steelers.

It was a tale of two halves for Zappe in Pittsburgh, as he excelled in the first half but didn’t do much over the final two quarters. Once the Steelers committed to pressuring Zappe and playing man coverage on Patriots receivers, New England’s offense found little traction.

Story continues below advertisement

But Zappe found a way to win, and that’s all that matters to Belichick.

The Patriots will look to make it two wins in a row when they host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.