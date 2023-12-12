Bob Sweeney Endorses Current Leadership Of Bruins Roster

With legendary veterans Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci retiring this past offseason, the Boston Bruins needed a new source of leadership within the locker room.

In the team’s 100th season, key figures from previous Boston squads have kept an eye on the current group as the Bruins chase another playoff run.

Former Bruins forward Bob Sweeney played six seasons with Boston, knowing what it takes to win in the city. Sweeney appreciates how the Bruins have benefited from internal leadership despite transitions between familiar faces.

“They got off to a great start,” Sweeney told reporters before being honored at “The Tradition” at TD Garden in late November. “I think the leadership has been solid for the Bruins for so long over so many years. … This group has learned from (players like) (Zdeno) Chara, Bergeron, (Mark) Recchi when he was here. So many players on the 2011 team.”

With the current team, Sweeney credited veterans such as captain Brad Marchand and fellow forwards David Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle for stepping up as leaders on the roster.

“They’re in good hands,” Sweeney added. “They know what it takes to win. They know what it takes to get there.”

The Bruins look to continue their hot start to the season, currently holding the best record in the NHL through the first two months.

Tune in to NESN on Tuesday, Dec. 12 for the premiere of “The Tradition 2023.”