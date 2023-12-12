NESN, Red Sox Broadcasts Grew Dennis Eckersley’s Boston Love

Dennis Eckersley spent most of his life in baseball, particularly from multiple perspectives with the Boston Red Sox.

The right-hander pitched in eight total seasons for the Red Sox from 1978-1984 before a second stint in 1998. Following his playing career, Eckersley found a home in the TV industry, appearing as a studio personality and color commentator on Red Sox broadcasts at NESN.

Years later, Eckersley remains grateful for the opportunities he earned through his connection to the Red Sox.

“It was 1978 when I got here,” Eckersley recalled with reporters before being honored at “The Tradition” at TD Garden in late November. “Then, I came back in 1998 for that last year. I wondered why. If I didn’t come back, I wouldn’t have went to NESN. I spent 20 years there. To be a part of four championships there that I had nothing to do with, but I was here. They got me a couple of rings, so I felt like I was a part of it.”

Eckersley retired from NESN broadcasts at the end of the 2022 season. While he enjoys his new life back in California with increased family time, he also holds a deep appreciation for the Red Sox and his ability to take his love for baseball from the field to the broadcast booth.

“I had a nice run and I left it in a good spot,” Eckersley said. “… It’s a privilege, man.”

With a deep history in multiple roles in Boston, the city will also have special meaning to the Hall of Famer after decades with the Red Sox.

“It was home for 45 years,” Eckersley added.

As for the current Red Sox, the team looks to break a two-year drought and return to the postseason in 2024.

Tune in to NESN on Tuesday, Dec. 12 for the premiere of “The Tradition 2023.”