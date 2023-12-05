The Boston Celtics had been right in the thick of the action in the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament.

That run came to an end on Monday when the Indiana Pacers picked up the tempo to eliminate the Celtics in a 122-112 win in the first knockout round.

Boston had previously advanced to the quarterfinals after a 27-point victory over the Chicago Bulls, where a favorable point differential pushed the Celtics forward.

As players, coaches and fans get acclimated with the new competition, figures such as former Celtics head coach Doc Rivers have enjoyed the rise in competition as a result early in the season.

“I do like it,” Rivers told reporters before being honored at “The Tradition” at TD Garden on Wednesday. “I was on the board when it first started. I liked the thought of it. I think it’s going to take time. The fact that we’re talking about it means it works.”

The 2008 NBA champion shared that he has not been a fan of some of the newer courts, though he has been interested in how tiebreakers have impacted play styles. Ultimately, Rivers sees a long-term positive addition to the NBA season in the midst of the first year of the In-Season Tournament.

“It was fun, you see guys talking about it,” Rivers added. “You can see certain teams going for it. I think in the long run, it’s great. It’s going to take a bit for the fans to understand it and really enjoy it.”

The NBA cup will be on the line in the championship round on Dec. 9.

Tune into NESN on Tuesday, Dec. 12 for the premiere of “The Tradition 2023.”